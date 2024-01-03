Mask mandate resumes at all 11 New York City public hospitals amid rise in flu, COVID and RSV

NEW YORK (WABC) -- A mask mandate has resumed for all 11 of the city's public hospitals after an increase in coronavirus, flu and respiratory syncytial virus cases.

The mask requirement also applies for all health clinics and nursing homes run by NYC Health + Hospitals.

Health Commissioner Dr. Ashwin Vasan said Wednesday the requirement is for areas of the hospital where patients are being treated.

He said it is also partially to protect the staff from incoming sickness as the numbers of patient cases rise. He said city hospitals are currently handling patient levels well and none are overwhelmed.

Vasan said there are increasing levels of sickness in the city, and health officials are hearing of increased coughing and other symptoms at places where people gather, like work.

He said the most important thing for people who feel sick to do is stay home.

The most common symptoms are cough, nasal congestions and fever. The cough can last several weeks.

