Families displaced by Ida facing possible move to homeless shelter as FEMA funding ends

ByEyewitness News WABC logo
Monday, February 27, 2023 4:28PM
Families displaced by Ida to be taken to homeless shelter
EMBED <>More Videos

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Dozens of families displaced by Hurricane Ida now have until Tuesday to move out of a Lower Manhattan hotel.

A FEMA program paid for the temporary housing until federal aid ended in December.

City council members previously called for an extension for families.

Those without a place to go will be taken to a homeless shelter in the Bronx.

In September 2021, remnants of Ida hit the tri-state area causing many basement apartments to flood.

At least 13 people died in the five boroughs.

