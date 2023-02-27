Families displaced by Ida facing possible move to homeless shelter as FEMA funding ends

Dozens of families displaced by Hurricane Ida now have until Tuesday to move out of a Lower Manhattan hotel.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Dozens of families displaced by Hurricane Ida now have until Tuesday to move out of a Lower Manhattan hotel.

A FEMA program paid for the temporary housing until federal aid ended in December.

City council members previously called for an extension for families.

Those without a place to go will be taken to a homeless shelter in the Bronx.

In September 2021, remnants of Ida hit the tri-state area causing many basement apartments to flood.

At least 13 people died in the five boroughs.

