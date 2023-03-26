  • Full Story
Actor Jonathan Majors arrested for allegedly assaulting woman in Manhattan

ByEyewitness News WABC logo
Sunday, March 26, 2023 12:26AM
CHELSEA, Manhattan (WABC) -- 'Creed III' actor Jonathan Majors was arrested in Manhattan for allegedly assaulting a woman, according to police.

Police say that Majors, 33, was involved in a domestic dispute with a 30-year-old woman at an apartment on West 22nd Street and 8th Avenue in Chelsea.

The woman told police she was assaulted and Majors was taken into custody.

The woman sustained minor injuries to her head and neck. She was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

Majors was charged with strangulation, assault, and harassment.

A rep for Majors tells TMZ, "He's done nothing wrong. We look forward to clearing his name and clearing this up."

