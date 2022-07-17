Good Samaritan helps put out fire at Hamilton Heights liquor store

Flames broke out at a liquor store on Broadway in Hamilton Heights on Saturday afternoon.
As people waited for firefighters to arrive, one man grabbed a fire extinguisher from next door and got to work putting the flames out himself.
Firefighters arrived a short time later and took over.
No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
ALSO READ | New York City shares steps people should take in event of nuclear attack
----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News
Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.