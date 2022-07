Good Samaritan helps put out fire at Hamilton Heights liquor store

EMBED >More News Videos No explanation was provided about why the public service announcement was being released now.

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

HAMILTON HEIGHTS, Manhattan (WABC) -- It is always good to have a fire extinguisher handy.Flames broke out at a liquor store on Broadway in Hamilton Heights on Saturday afternoon.As people waited for firefighters to arrive, one man grabbed a fire extinguisher from next door and got to work putting the flames out himself.Firefighters arrived a short time later and took over.No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.----------Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.