Good Samaritan helps put out fire at Hamilton Heights liquor store

By Eyewitness News
EMBED <>More Videos

Good Samaritan helps to put out fire at Hamilton Heights liquor store

HAMILTON HEIGHTS, Manhattan (WABC) -- It is always good to have a fire extinguisher handy.

Flames broke out at a liquor store on Broadway in Hamilton Heights on Saturday afternoon.

As people waited for firefighters to arrive, one man grabbed a fire extinguisher from next door and got to work putting the flames out himself.

Firefighters arrived a short time later and took over.



No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

ALSO READ | New York City shares steps people should take in event of nuclear attack
EMBED More News Videos

No explanation was provided about why the public service announcement was being released now.



----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube


Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News


Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
hamilton heightsnew york citymanhattanfiregood samaritan
Copyright © 2022 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Police: Man falls from apartment while trying to clean window
New lawsuit claims Skittles are 'unsafe' to eat
Man wanted for 2 sex attacks in Manhattan
Former NASCAR driver Bobby East fatally stabbed in CA: police
26-year-old woman charged with murder in her mother's death in NYC
Fiery crash with tractor-trailers shuts down lanes on NJ highway
Man arrested in security guard stabbing at NYC bank
Show More
Here's why Tide Pods look like candy
47 customers sue Hertz, claim false arrests
'Seems like everyone is smoking a joint': Mayor talks odor complaints
Central Park 'Italy Run' celebrates Italian heritage
75-year-old man thrown to ground during attempted robbery in NYC
More TOP STORIES News