Driver beaten up by man accusing him of car crash in Brooklyn

By Eyewitness News
EMBED <>More Videos

Driver beaten up by man accusing him of car crash in Brooklyn

CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A driver was beaten up by a man who accused the driver of hitting his car Wednesday in Brooklyn.

Surveillance video showed four men surrounding a 31-year-old man in front of 920 Montgomery Street in Crown Heights around 4:45 p.m.

The victim told police that the group approached him and demanded money for the accident, even though he didn't hit hit their car.

The victim said he would call 911 about the accident. That's when one of the suspects started to punch him, causing the victim to suffer a cut to his lip and a bruise to his face.

The victim ended up giving the entourage more $100 in cash.

He was taken to Maimonides Hospital in stable condition.

No other injuries were reported.



The suspect fled the location in a white sedan.

Police are trying to identify the attacker and the other individuals involved in the incident.

----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new york citycrown heightsbrooklyncar crashman attackedrobbery
Copyright © 2022 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Ivana Trump, 1st wife of former President Donald Trump, dies at 73
Bronx father dying of rare disease approved for life-saving surgery
Couple nearly killed in hit-and-run boat crash in NJ
Average rent for Manhattan apartment soars above $5K a month in June
1 person stabbed during fight inside subway in Manhattan
NJ police warn thieves are targeting luxury cars
NYC council members release 5-point "Rat Action Plan"
Show More
Woman lying in bed hit by stray bullet in NYC
State of emergency in NY county after storms down trees, power lines
AccuWeather: Beautiful day
Summer of struggles: Jersey Shore dealing with staffing shortages
NYC to open more Monkeypox vaccine appointments
More TOP STORIES News