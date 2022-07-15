Driver beaten up by man accusing him of car crash in Brooklyn

Surveillance video showed four men surrounding a 31-year-old man in front of 920 Montgomery Street in Crown Heights around 4:45 p.m.
The victim told police that the group approached him and demanded money for the accident, even though he didn't hit hit their car.
The victim said he would call 911 about the accident. That's when one of the suspects started to punch him, causing the victim to suffer a cut to his lip and a bruise to his face.
The victim ended up giving the entourage more $100 in cash.
He was taken to Maimonides Hospital in stable condition.
No other injuries were reported.
The suspect fled the location in a white sedan.
Police are trying to identify the attacker and the other individuals involved in the incident.
