Police save man about to jump from Manhattan Bridge

Police saved a man who was about to jump off the Manhattan Bridge.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Police saved a man who was about to jump off the Manhattan Bridge.

The man was on the outside of the pedestrian walkway and was standing on a piece of metal hanging onto the fence.

Officers grabbed the man when he started to empty his pockets.

"You're trying to engage that person in conversation and they don't want to have a conversation, so you keep trying," said Sgt. Matt Tocco.

Police also credit the person who called 911 about the jumper.

If you or someone you know is struggling with thoughts of suicide - free, confidential help is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Call or text the national lifeline at 988.

Find support for issues with mental health, drugs, or alcohol through the Substance Abuse and Mental Services Administration, a part of the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More Manhattan news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.