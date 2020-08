Top athletes teaming up to participate in virtual TCS New York City Marathon

EMBED >More News Videos Ryan Field has more on the decision to cancel the 2020 TCS New York City Marathon.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- With the TCS New York City Marathon going virtual, top professional athletes are teaming up - participating in the race from their location of choice.Pro runner Meb Keflezighi and tennis pro James Blake will share the distance - each running a half-marathon.NYRR Team for Kids Ambassador Tatyana McFadden; and Paralympian Daniel Romanchuk, the first American and youngest athlete ever to win the men's wheelchair division at the TCS New York City Marathon.Former New York Giants running back and NYRR Team for Kids ambassador Tiki Barber will also be taking part.The virtual TCS Marathon will take place between October 17th and November 1st. CLICK HERE to sign up.----------