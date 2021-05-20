Politics

Race for NYC mayor: Stringer, Adams & Yang hit campaign trail ahead of election day

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Race for NYC mayor: Stringer, Adams & Yang hit campaign trail ahead of election day

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The next mayor of New York City is facing the biggest challenges perhaps of any mayor and the field of candidates is the most diverse ever.

At Yankee Stadium on Thursday morning, Eric Adams picked up the endorsement of United Local 100, a union of airport and food service workers.

And a half hour later, Scott Stringer blasted two Republican donors. One of them bought a $200 million apartment on Central Park.

They're supporting Adams and Andrew Yang because of their position on charter schools - giving their political action committees at least $1 million.

Those donations are perfectly legal.

"They are funding Eric Adams and Andrew Yang's campaign because they are determined to buy City Hall -- and they know I can't be bought," Stringer said.

Yang responded and said his children attend public school - not a charter schools.



And Adams accused Stringer of desperately grasping for an issue.

He also blasted all those who have questioned and investigated his fundraising over the years.
"But when you look at all these regurgitations of the same story you keep coming away with the same thing Eric didn't violate any rules," Adams said. "I'm the only candidate that states let's have 100% public finance system. I don't want to raise money."

As for Yang on Wednesday, a protester constantly interrupted hi for never voting in city elections.

Yang wants to reform the police department and make it more diversified. But he does not endorse the idea of defunding the police.

"I think that people can sense our city needs a change, a new approach to leadership, it needs someone who is going to come in fresh who doesn't woe hundreds of people backroom favors," Yang said.

The latest polling shows it is now neck-and-neck between Adams and Yang. And there are only 33 days to go before election day.

Channel 7 will host the next mayoral debate on June 2 at 7 p.m.

ALSO READ | Exclusive video: Man intervenes as woman slashed on subway platform in heart of NYC
EMBED More News Videos

Video first seen on channel 7 shows the attack and the good Samaritan who risked his own safety to help save the woman's life.



----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsnew york citynew york city politicsandrew yangnyc mayor
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Officers race through Brooklyn to save life of 1-year-old
FDNY commissioner to appear in court after firefighters suspended
COVID News: Busy travel season expected despite pandemic
VP Kamala Harris visits NJ in COVID vaccination push
Journalists from Philippines, Russia given Nobel Peace Prize
AccuWeather: Some sun, warmer
Man spends 2nd night in tree in Queens, still refusing to come down
Show More
Dave Chappelle's Netflix special draws criticism from LGBTQ+ advocates
Columbus Day Parade returns to NYC
What to know about religious exemptions for COVID vaccines
Brian Laundrie's father continues search in vast FL reserve
US employers added just 194,000 jobs in September
More TOP STORIES News