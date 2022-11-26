Mayor Adams making a pair of international trips to Greece, Qatar next week

DOHA, Qatar (WABC) -- New York City Mayor Eric Adams is making a pair of international trips next week.

On Wednesday, the mayor heads to Athens, Greece to attend a conference on anti-Semitism.

It comes after the NYPD and other law enforcement stopped plans by two suspects to attack synagogues around the city last week.

Adams will then head to Doha, Qatar on Thursday to learn more about the FIFA World Cup.

He'll meet with officials and organizers for insight as MetLife Stadium will hose games for the 2026 tournament.

Adams will stay in Qatar until December 4.

