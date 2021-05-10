NYC mayoral candidates chime in on Times Square shooting, rising crime

After Saturday's shooting in Times Square that left two women and a child injured, de Blasio increased security in the Crossroads of the World.
However, at the same time, he doubted the brazen violence will hurt tourism.
"It is an overwhelmingly safe city when you look at NYC compared to other cities around the country, around the world," de Blasio said. "It's a very safe place and there is more and more activity. The city is clearly coming back."
Gov. Andrew Cuomo and the MTA strongly disagreed with the mayor on Monday.
"They're not going to come back unless it is safe...Times Square hurts in that regard," Cuomo said.
Cuomo and the MTA pointed to a series of violent incidents and they called out the mayor for not dramatically increasing police presence on the subway.
"But I think there is just a fundamental issue where the mayor is not necessarily in touch with our ridership, I just don't think he has the pulse on the finger of our ridership right now and I think I do," interim Transit President Sarah Feinberg said.
Violence has jumped dramatically in the city. In the first four months of 2019 and 2020, NYC had about 250 shootings.
This year, it has almost doubled to 463.
"This city is out of control, we've become a city where you do wherever you want," mayoral candidate Eric Adams said.
Crime has become a huge issue in the race for mayor, especially after the Times Square shooting.
"We have to make sure that people feel safe and secure in every neighborhood and every part of the city," mayoral candidate Andrew Yang said.
Yang and Adams, the two frontrunners, have similar plans to fight crime.
But Adams is vowing an immediate crackdown, more police on the subways and above ground as well.
"That's what has changed in this mayor's race, people are finally hearing me, we don't have to live like this," Adams said.
On Monday, the New York Post endorsed Adams for Mayor, saying the former policeman is well suited for tackling an issue that is now so troubling our city.
MORE NEWS: NYPD officer describes saving 4-year-old girl in Times Square shooting
----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip