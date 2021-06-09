Eric Adams emotional after opponents question his Brooklyn residency

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10736385" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> WABC-TV hosted the first in-person Democratic debate in the race for New York City mayor Wednesday night, and there was simmering tensions among the primary mayoral candidates.

Early voting starts THIS SATURDAY and goes until Sunday, June 20.



Do you know where you can early vote? Check now at https://t.co/P96Nsw2H2O and make sure you understand Ranked Choice Voting before you go! @DemocracyNYC pic.twitter.com/eEMDqkrIQV — NYC Mayor's Office (@NYCMayorsOffice) June 9, 2021

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10709349" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Bill Ritter explains what you need to know about ranked choice voting on this special edition of "The Countdown."

BEDFORD STUYVESANT, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Eric Adams is feeling the political heat as frontrunner in the Democratic primary race for New York City mayor, after his opponents questioned whether he lives in Brooklyn or New Jersey.It was an Eric Adams we have never seen before -- openly weeping with his son, Jordan, at his side, in front of a three-unit Bedford Stuyvesant apartment he's owned for almost 20 years -- explaining why he's so secretive about where he lives."That is my secrecy. My secrecy is my family. I signed up for this life. They did not sign up for this life," Adams said.Adams has opened up about his dramatic weight loss and vegan diet.He tweeted pictures of where he slept during the pandemic -- in the middle of Brooklyn Borough Hall.On Wednesday, Adams gave a tour of his home after opponents said he lived with his girlfriend in New Jersey."And so, it's really silly to even insinuate, how foolish would someone have to be to run for mayor of the city of New York and live in another municipality," Adams said.His neighbors vouched for him."I've been glad to have him as a neighbor and I see him regularly," neighbor David Godman said."He's a very good neighbor, a neighbor you want to live next to," neighbor Lionel Conway said.But instead, a simple defense of his residency became an emotional reflection of work interfering with family, and how much he misses them."I'm proud to be a resident of Bed-Stuy. I miss Tracey. I miss Tracey a lot," Adams said.Tracey is his long-time partner. He rarely saw her during the pandemic and didn't see his son much during his years on the police force."Wasn't there for his football games. His birthdays," Adams said.One of his opponents calls Adams' secrecy bizarre. Another said he's not telling the truth.But with 13 days to go, the latest polling shows Adams has surged to become the frontrunner.Early voting starts this Saturday and goes until Sunday, June 20.And when you go to the polls on for early voting and on primary day June 22, there will be a new way to pick a candidate.----------