Candidates stump ahead of 1st in-person NYC mayoral debate, airing on WABC

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- WABC-TV is hosting the first in-person Democratic debate in the race for New York City mayor Wednesday, and the candidates are spending the day stumping ahead of the televised and streaming event.The race is heating up, with the candidates on the attack just 10 days before early voting starts and 20 days from the primary election.Former Sanitation Commissioner Kathryn Garcia responded to critiques from former presidential candidate Andrew Yang, saying he should worry about his own lack of a track record."Andrew is a lovely guy, but this a tough job that requires you to understand how government and unions work," she said. "But you don't need anyone in there looking for the light switch."She and City Comptroller Scott Stringer both stopped at the place where another Asian woman was viciously attacked outside a restaurant in Chinatown, asking for more officers in response to increased hate crimes.Yang was also in Chinatown Wednesday, advocating for the Asian community while responding to Garcia."I appreciate Kathryn and everything she's done for our city," he said. "And I think most new Yorkers are looking for a change and a different approach."Yang was addressing what he calls the city's mental health crisis when a man shouting obscenities interrupted the press conference.That man was later handcuffed and taken away in an ambulance."I think it's clear that man was mentally ill and needed help and needed resources," Yang said. "He literally said to me, 'Can you stop the voices in my head?" I think our city needs to do a better job of identifying people who need help and delivering it to them."The fight for City Hall continued across the bridge in Brooklyn, where Borough President Eric Adams rallied his supporters ahead of the debate."We need a mayor that has gone through a lot, so they can help people who are going through a lot," he said. "I am not new to this battle. I'm true to this battle. This is our moment. folks."Activist and attorney Maya Wiley also held a rally Wednesday, with many of the candidates taking time in the afternoon to prepare for the debate before holding rallies in the moments leading up to taking the stage.One person watching the race closely is current Mayor Bill de Blasio, who says he wants to hear specifics from the candidates."Not just political answers or vague answers, but what about them as a human being is going to allow them to move forward," he said. "That's what I'm going to be listening for."----------