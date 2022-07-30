Mega Millions: Lottery excitement grows after $1 million ticket sold in the Bronx

FORDHAM, The Bronx (WABC) -- In the Bronx, the lottery excitement continues to grow.

On Saturday morning, the New York Lottery announced a Mega Millions ticket worth over a million dollars was sold at the New Way Deli and Lottery on East Kingsbridge Road in Fordham.

"I was excited for him - I don't know who he is, but I am excited for him," said Winston Lopez.

It is not the first time a winning ticket has been sold at this location.

"Five thousand, fifty thousand, eight thousand, ten thousand - that's normal. This one was a million - more exciting," said Al, who works at the bodega.

Mega Millions announced there was one winning ticket for the billion-dollar jackpot - it was bought in Illinois.

Back in the Bronx, players say they are holding on to hope that they will one day buy a ticket and win the lottery - a dream that continues to play out in the bodega, a good luck place for many in the neighborhood.

"I think that's fantastic. They get a chance to change their lives," said Prince Wells.

