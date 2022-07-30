Mega Millions numbers drawn for $1.28 billion jackpot; no word yet on winner

You can watch the next Mega Millions drawing at 11:00 p.m. Tuesday on Channel 7 and here on abc7NY.com

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Numbers have been drawn for Friday's $1.28 billion Mega Millions jackpot, but there's still no word yet if someone won the big prize.

Friday's winning numbers are: 67-45-57-36-13 Mega Ball: 14

Friday's jackpot was the third largest, behind $1.5 billion prizes won in 2018 and 2016.

It grew so large because there have been 29 consecutive draws without a winner, a span that stretches back to April 15 when a Tennessee player matched all of the game's six numbers.

The $1.28 billion prize is for players who are paid with the annuity option, which makes 30 annual payments that stretch over 29 years. Nearly all jackpot winners choose the cash option, which for Friday night's drawing is an estimated $747.2 million.

The odds of winning the Mega Millions jackpot are a staggering 1 in 302.5 million.

Despite no top prize winners in our area, one second-prize ticket worth a guaranteed $1,000,002 was sold at New Way Deli & Lottery Corp. on Kingsbridge Road in the Bronx.

Tickets with five numbers, but missing the Mega number, are worth either $1 million or a multiple of $1 million.

The Mega Millions record jackpot is $1.537 billion, won in South Carolina in Oct 2018 - the world's largest lottery prize ever won on a single ticket.

The U.S. record jackpot is $1.586 billion for a Jan. 2016 Powerball draw.

Mega Millions is played in 45 states as well as Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The game is overseen by state lottery officials.

