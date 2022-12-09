Shows will go on at Met Opera despite cyber-attack that crashed network

The shows will go on at The Metropolitan Opera despite a cyber-attack that crashed its network.

LINCOLN CENTER, Manhattan (WABC) -- The shows will go on at The Metropolitan Opera despite a cyber-attack that crashed its network.

Tickets are now being sold on the regular Lincoln Center website while the opera's own site is repaired. Tickets can also be purchased in person at David Geffen Hall.

The Opera house announced Thursday night that hackers had knocked its computers offline, even making sales through its own box office impossible.

The FBI is now investigating the breach.

