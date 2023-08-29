Hundreds gather to protest housing migrants at former Staten Island school

Janice Yu reports on the controversy over housing migrants inside a former school on Staten Island.

UPPER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- There were more angry protests on Staten Island over a shelter that's opened inside a former Catholic school.

Elected leaders filed a lawsuit against the city.

As of right now, and some legal back and forth, migrants are allowed to stay there.

But community members and local leaders are making it clear they do not want this in their neighborhood.

Hundreds gathered once again in front of the former St. John Villa to protest the city's decision to use it to house 300 migrants.

The school closed back in 2018 and the city bought the property.

People who live nearby say this is a safety concern, since the property is in the middle of a neighborhood and there are two schools nearby.

"This cannot stand. This is not right. This must end now. St. John Villa is the worst place you can possibly put individuals," said Vito Fossella, Staten Island Borough President.

Meanwhile, the Department of Homeland Security is responding to the city and state's pleas for help, though it isn't in the form of immediate resources.

In a letter, the DHS provided suggestions for how the city and state can better handle the ongoing crisis.

Things like improving data collection, planning, case management, communication and other day-to-day aspects of the operation.

This comes after a Biden administration team's week-long assessment earlier this month.

And just last week, Governor Kathy Hochul directly criticized the administration, saying the migrant crisis originated with the federal government and therefore it should be up to them to help fix it.

In response to the Department of Homeland security's letter, Mayor Adams said the city is grateful for the collaborative process, but that it did not address the situation on the ground.

Meantime, a court date set for September 6, to try to put the brakes on the migrant shelter on Staten Island.

