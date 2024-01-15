NYC to impose curfew on migrants staying at four centers across city

Anyone who breaks the curfew three times in 30 days could be kicked out.

Anyone who breaks the curfew three times in 30 days could be kicked out.

Anyone who breaks the curfew three times in 30 days could be kicked out.

Anyone who breaks the curfew three times in 30 days could be kicked out.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Starting Tuesday, New York City will impose a curfew on 1,900 migrants staying at four centers.

The centers are located in Queens, Manhattan, and Brooklyn. Migrants will need to be there between the hours of 11 p.m. and 6 a.m.

Anyone who breaks the curfew three times in 30 days could be kicked out.

The four centers are:

- 35th Ave Astoria and Judo (37-11 35th Street, Queens, NY 11106)

- Lincoln Manhattan (31-33 W 110th St, NY, NY 10026)

- JFK Respite Center (197 North Boundary Rd., Queens, NY 11427

- Stockton (359 Stockton St., Brooklyn, NY 11206)

In total, the policy applies to approximately 1,900 asylum seekers across the four sites.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New York City news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.