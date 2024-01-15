NYC to impose curfew on migrants staying at four centers across city

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Starting Tuesday, New York City will impose a curfew on 1,900 migrants staying at four centers.
The centers are located in Queens, Manhattan, and Brooklyn. Migrants will need to be there between the hours of 11 p.m. and 6 a.m.
Anyone who breaks the curfew three times in 30 days could be kicked out.
The four centers are:
- 35th Ave Astoria and Judo (37-11 35th Street, Queens, NY 11106)
- Lincoln Manhattan (31-33 W 110th St, NY, NY 10026)
- JFK Respite Center (197 North Boundary Rd., Queens, NY 11427
- Stockton (359 Stockton St., Brooklyn, NY 11206)
In total, the policy applies to approximately 1,900 asylum seekers across the four sites.
