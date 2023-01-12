Brooklyn 7th grade students develop innovative device for increasing safety in subways

A project by a group of Brooklyn seventh graders is gaining attention for its innovative approach to safety on the subways. Kemberly Richardson has the story.

EAST NEW YORK, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A project by a group of Brooklyn seventh graders is gaining attention for its innovative approach to safety on the subways.

The students at Liberty Avenue Middle School in East New York call their device the Subway Save.

It's a prototype of a smart device that would be placed on columns in subway stations and allow riders to discreetly contact authorities by simply pushing a button.

"Some of us we don't really notice the help points so we thought this could bring more attention and crime to go down," Sinthia Orni said.

Different buttons on the device correspond with different safety issues -- and the corresponding levels of response needed.

There's also an app where anyone reporting an issue can describe what's happening and where.

The project caught the attention of officials at the MTA who visited to school on Thursday for a demonstration.

"I don't think their technology is daunting at all, I think what they are presenting is actually quite implementable, its about making sure we have the right resources behind the button," New York City Transit President Richard Davey said. "What they are doing is impressive, what they are doing is inspirational."

"I really wanted to show them the path they may walk in the future, it's all about exposure to opportunities and they just took it and ran with it," teacher Jessica Abrams said.

The students entered their project in a nationwide contest involving 300 schools and they were one of 10 in New Jersey picked to move on to the next round.

In April they could walk away with top prize, $100,000.

----------

* More Brooklyn news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.