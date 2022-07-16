26-year-old woman charged with murder in her mother's death in the Bronx

CONCOURSE VILLAGE, Bronx (WABC) -- Police have arrested a 26-year-old woman and charged her with murder in the death of her own mother in the Bronx.

The body of 66-year-old Silma Garcia was found inside her home on Park Avenue in Concourse Village just before 7 p.m. Friday.

Investigators said she was lying face down with lacerations to her forehead.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Early Saturday morning, police announced they arrested her daughter, 26-year-old Charlene Novoa, and charged her with murder.

At this time, no motive has been identified.

