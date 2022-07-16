26-year-old woman charged with murder in her mother's death in the Bronx

The body of 66-year-old Silma Garcia was found inside her home on Park Avenue in Concourse Village just before 7 p.m. Friday.
Investigators said she was lying face down with lacerations to her forehead.
She was pronounced dead at the scene.
Early Saturday morning, police announced they arrested her daughter, 26-year-old Charlene Novoa, and charged her with murder.
At this time, no motive has been identified.
ALSO READ | New York City shares steps people should take in event of nuclear attack
----------
* More Bronx news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube