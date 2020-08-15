reopen nyc

Reopen NYC: Metropolitan Museum of Art to reopen August 29

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- The Metropolitan Museum of Art confirmed Friday that it will reopen to visitors on August 29.

The announcement came after state and city officials approved the reopening of museums and cultural institutions in New York City beginning August 24.

The Met will offer preview days for members on August 27 and 28.

The Met Cloisters is scheduled to reopen on Saturday, September 12.

"After nearly six months, The Met's reopening will be a historic moment for the Museum and the City," said Daniel H. Weiss, President and CEO of The Met. "Throughout the recent months of uncertainty, isolation and grief, we have longed for the day when we can safely welcome everyone back to The Met, where all can find comfort, inspiration, and a sense of community. To see visitors walk through the doors of the Museum once again will be a very powerful experience."

Max Hollein, Director of The Met, said, "This is the moment we've been waiting for-we're ready when you are!"

"While the Museum was closed throughout these many months, we have been inspired by the dedication of our vast community of art lovers-both in New York City and around the world-and we are excited to now be able to open The Met Fifth Avenue to all, as well as to continue to connect with audiences everywhere through our virtual programs and tours," Hollein added.

The Met's Fifth Avenue building will be open five days a week, Thursday through Monday.

On Saturdays, Sundays, and Mondays, it will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Museum will offer later hours on Thursdays and Fridays and be open from noon to 7 p.m.

The Met says they have developed comprehensive safety procedures for its staff and visitors, following guidelines issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), New York State and New York City. Measures include limiting the number of visitors to 25 percent of the Museum's maximum capacity and requiring timed entrance registration.

