City officials demand answers after woman's controversial arrest during Manhattan protest

FLATIRON, Manhattan (WABC) -- New York City officials are demanding answers after a woman's arrest during protests in Manhattan Tuesday.A group claiming to fight for Black liberation was involved in several altercations with police Tuesday evening.The rally started on Second Avenue and East 25th Street, where a woman was taken into custody by an unmarked police vehicle.According to police, the woman was arrested for past criminal activity in Lower Manhattan."The woman taken into custody was wanted for damaging police cameras during five separate criminal incidents in and around City Hall Park," police said. "The arresting officers were assaulted with rocks and bottles."Initially, the arrest fueled Twitter rumors, which claimed the woman had been kidnapped.Plainclothes cops were reportedly looking for known 'bad actors' in the protest.City leaders took to Twitter to voice their concern over the arrest, including New York City Comptroller Scott Stringer.Warning: Tweet contains video with graphic language.New York City Public Advocate Jumaane Williams and council member Carlina Rivera also took to Twitter to express concern regarding the arrest.The protest is continuing around the Madison Park area and making its way to Times Square.