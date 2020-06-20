black lives matter

New York City parks will be renamed in solidarity with Black community

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- The New York City Parks Department will be renaming some of its most visible spaces for African Americans.

The department has already designated a portion of Cadman Plaza in Brooklyn 'Juneteenth Grove,' to celebrate the historical emancipation as well as the lives of those lost.

Parks Commissioner Mitchell Silver says the purpose is to the celebrate the homegoing of George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor and countless others.

"NYC Parks believes Black lives matter -- our review of park names and the planting of our Juneteenth Grove is only the beginning of our renewed efforts to address inequities in our system for the city and for our employees," Silver said. "We are doing this, if for no other reason than, our Black lives matter."

As a part of the efforts, parks will temporarily change out its official park signs with specially designed signs in the colors of the Pan-African flag.

Silver says other name changes will be announced November 2, widely known as 'Black Solidarity Day,' which will also be the day before elections.

