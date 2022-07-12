Arts & Entertainment

'Beautiful people of New York' captured in new exhibit

By
'Beautiful people of NY' captured in new exhibit

UPPER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- Fifty striking photos are part of an exhibit at the South African Cultural Center in Midtown.

It's called "Beautiful People of New York: A Photographic Experience."

Alfred Gonzalez spent the past four years traveling around the city, mostly on his bike, capturing the images.

These photographs, he says, are more than simply pictures.

"I'm looking for personality," he said. "I'm also looking for beauty, beauty in the light, beauty in the shadow, beauty in the faces and expressions of these people."

Gonzalez started taking pictures as a child and has never looked back.

His camera does not discriminate whether it's Manhattan in the 80s or now.

"In light of what's going on still today, not a couple hundred years ago, we are still having issues," he said. "I felt it necessary to put them together."

Poetry by Gonzalez's daughter Natalia is featured with the photos. He hopes all of this inspires you to connect with others the next time you pass someone on the street.

"If we only took a moment to stop and speak to them, then we would really be filled for the rest of the day knowing that there are so many interesting people and they all have a story to tell," he said.

For more on the exhibit, please visit Gallery 71 online.

