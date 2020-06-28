14-year-old boy found dead in Brooklyn playground

WILLIAMSBURG, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A 14-year-old boy was found dead in a playground in Brooklyn Wednesday.

The boy's body was discovered inside Roebling Playground on Bedford Ave. in Williamsburg around 7 p.m.

The medical examiner is working to determine his cause of death, but police said there was no visible trauma to the boy's body.

The boy's father identified him only as Ivan and said his death is under investigation.

"We just don't know what happened exactly," Ivan's father said. "It's really heartbreaking and we're hoping that it wasn't foul play or things of that nature."

His father described Ivan as an open-minded, helpful, active kid who loved music, singing and dancing.

Balloons and candles were left at the park in his memory.
