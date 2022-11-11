Suspect shot by police in Brooklyn

CONEY ISLAND, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Police officers shot a suspect in Brooklyn.

It happened in Coney Island near West 36th Street and Neptune Avenue just before 10:30 p.m. Thursday.

There is no word on the condition of the suspect who was shot, or what prompted police to open fire.

