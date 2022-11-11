  • Watch Now
Suspect shot by police in Brooklyn

ByEyewitness News via WABC logo
Friday, November 11, 2022 4:09AM
CONEY ISLAND, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Police officers shot a suspect in Brooklyn.

It happened in Coney Island near West 36th Street and Neptune Avenue just before 10:30 p.m. Thursday.

RELATED: Eyewitness News is tracking crime and safety across New York City and in your neighborhood

There is no word on the condition of the suspect who was shot, or what prompted police to open fire.

