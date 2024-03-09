Police fatally shoot man who stabbed woman inside Queens apartment

REGO PARK, Queens (WABC) -- Police sho and killed a man who they say stabbed a woman inside a Queens apartment.

The officers were responding to a domestic dispute just before 7 p.m. Friday on 62nd Ave near 102nd Street in Rego Park. The man's son dialed 911.

Once officers arrived, they demanded the man drop the knife, and then police fired a shot. The man was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The condition of the woman who was stabbed is currently unknown.

No officers were injured.

