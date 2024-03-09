WATCH LIVE

New York CityNew JerseyLong IslandNorthern SuburbsConnecticut
EDIT
Welcome,
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Police fatally shoot man who stabbed woman inside Queens apartment

ByEyewitness News WABC logo
Saturday, March 9, 2024 1:42AM
ABC7 New York 24/7 Eyewitness News Stream
ABC7 New York 24/7 Eyewitness News StreamStream New York's #1 news - Accuweather - original content 24/7

REGO PARK, Queens (WABC) -- Police sho and killed a man who they say stabbed a woman inside a Queens apartment.

The officers were responding to a domestic dispute just before 7 p.m. Friday on 62nd Ave near 102nd Street in Rego Park. The man's son dialed 911.

Once officers arrived, they demanded the man drop the knife, and then police fired a shot. The man was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The condition of the woman who was stabbed is currently unknown.

No officers were injured.

ALSO READ | Man accused of squatting in Queens home faces judge, promises 'revelation' in case

7 On Your Side Investigative reporter Dan Krauth has the story.

----------

* More Queens news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2024 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW