Pothole repairs happening this weekend across New York City

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10496330" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> "He was a young kid, a hardworking guy." A Georgia man received quite the surprise while he was at a local jeweler working out a possible payment plan for an engagement ring, as none other than Shaq overheard the conversation.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Sick and tired of blowing tires and wrecking wheels on any of the 8,000 or so miles of streets in New York City? Well, help is on the way.60 repair crews will hop to it Saturday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. to fill potholes.They'll be in all five boroughs filling in the craters of various shapes and sizes.It's actually a job that never stops.This year New York City Department of Transportation has filled over 65,000 potholes.With wintry weather in the rear view mirror, the city can now begin widescale pothole repairs.----------