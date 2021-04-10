Traffic

Pothole repairs happening this weekend across New York City

EMBED <>More Videos

NYC to begin widescale pothole repairs

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Sick and tired of blowing tires and wrecking wheels on any of the 8,000 or so miles of streets in New York City? Well, help is on the way.

60 repair crews will hop to it Saturday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. to fill potholes.

They'll be in all five boroughs filling in the craters of various shapes and sizes.

It's actually a job that never stops.

This year New York City Department of Transportation has filled over 65,000 potholes.

With wintry weather in the rear view mirror, the city can now begin widescale pothole repairs.

ALSO READ | Shaq pays off man's engagement ring debt
EMBED More News Videos

"He was a young kid, a hardworking guy." A Georgia man received quite the surprise while he was at a local jeweler working out a possible payment plan for an engagement ring, as none other than Shaq overheard the conversation.



----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
trafficnew york citypotholesroad safetymayor bill de blasioroad repair
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
3-year-old boy dies in fall from 4th floor window in Harlem
Driver in crash that killed 5 was speeding in excess of 100 mph: PD
Man spends 2nd night in tree in Queens, still refusing to come down
Officers race through Brooklyn to save life of 1-year-old
FDNY commissioner to appear in court after firefighters suspended
VP Kamala Harris visits NJ in COVID vaccination push
What to know about religious exemptions for COVID vaccines
Show More
Columbus Day Parade returns to NYC
Brian Laundrie's father continues search in vast FL reserve
Dad gets creative amid bus driver shortage
Adele breaks her silence on her divorce, new love, and upcoming album
Why lawsuits against COVID vaccine mandates will likely fail: Experts
More TOP STORIES News