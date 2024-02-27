'Reflect. Empower. Unite" revealed as 2024 theme for NYC Pride

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- NYC Pride on Tuesday officially announced its 2024 theme to celebrate its 40th anniversary.

"Reflect. Empower, Unite." is the organization's new theme as it kicks off this year's programming ahead of its events this coming June.

"The theme was selected to highlight the importance of the NYC Pride March as the intersection for Queer liberation and joy," NYC Pride said in a press release. "Drawing upon the activist history that ignited the movement for LGBTQIA+ rights, the theme encourages individuals, advocates, community leaders and allies to reflect on the challenges they have overcome together and empowers them to take action in shaping our collective future."

NYC Pride's announcement of its theme also coincides with the 55th anniversary of the Stonewall Uprising, which comes at a time when the LGBTQIA+ community finds itself under increasing attack.

"This year's theme is an imperative and a call to action," said NYC Pride Co-Chair Kazz Alexander. "While we reflect on past triumphs and challenges, we must also empower our community to continue to ignite change and unite against the forces that do not want us to exist. Unity at this time is critical to our survival. Our theme calls us all to action."

The NYC Pride 2024 calendar will feature legacy events, starting with Youth Pride on June 29 and the annual NYC Pride March & Broadcast and PrideFest on June 30.

"The NYC Pride March is how we combat all the negativity," said NYC Pride Executive Director Sandra Pérez. "This is the celebration that brings people from every borough in the city and all parts of the world together, in joy, to share the accomplishments, talents and resilience of our community."

Channel 7 is a proud sponsor of NYC Pride and will have complete coverage leading up to the March on June 30.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More Pride news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.