NYC Pride announces 'Strength In Solidarity' as theme for this year to represent group's resiliency

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- New York City Pride has announced the official theme for 2023: "Strength in Solidarity".

The organization says harmful legislation and physical violence have targeted members of the LGBTQ+ community this year.

They want to spotlight and celebrate their power and resiliency.

"The fact that 91% of anti-LGBTQIA+ bills in 2022 failed to become law is an example of our strength in solidarity," NYC Pride Executive Director Sandra Pérez said.

"Yet already in 2023, lawmakers across the country have introduced nearly 400 bills restricting the rights and freedoms of LGBTQIA+ people, including two in Connecticut and six in New Jersey.," she added"

Pride Month is celebrated in June.

