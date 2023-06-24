Preparations underway in New York City for 53rd annual Pride March on Sunday

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Final preparations are underway in New York City for the approaching 53rd annual Pride March on Sunday.

This year's march is expected to draw a million spectators, 100,000 participants and some 60 floats.

There are no specific or credible threats to Sunday's Pride March, but the NYPD is taking steps to try to keep the crowd safe.

Friday night saw celebrations in Greenwich Village that reinforced the LGBTQ+ community's refusal to allow hate to win.

In a message earlier this week, Mayor Eric Adams said hateful actions of those will not overtake the city's support for the LGBTQ+ community.

"We love our community. We want you here. We want you to do business here. We want the nightlife here. We want you to be part of the energy of this great city. And I am just really proud of what this administration is doing and continue to do," Mayor Adams said.

Crews remained busy Saturday morning, making final arrangements, including painting the iconic crosswalk by Sheridan Square in rainbow.

The NYC Pride March kicks off this Sunday at Noon.

We are your home for the NYC Pride March on Sunday, June 25. Watch the broadcast from noon until 3 p.m. on Channel 7 and anywhere you stream ABC7NY. And be sure to join us Saturday, June 24 for our special as we tell inspiring stories about pride.

ALSO READ Happy Pride! Watch the 2023 NYC Pride March on ABC7NY

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* Follow us on YouTube

* More local news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.