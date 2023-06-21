Watch 'Pride 2023 Strength in Solidarity' this Saturday

NYC Pride 2023 has released the full schedule of events for the month of June.

ABC 7 New York is your home for coverage of the Pride March on Sunday, June 25 from Noon-3pm

NEW YORK (WABC) -- We invite you to watch 'Pride 2023 Strength in Solidarity' - a celebration of unity, love, and diversity in the face of growing adversity.

The special, airing on Saturday at 7:00 p.m. on Channel 7 and wherever you stream ABC 7 New York, is hosted by Sam Champion and Lauren Glassberg. The show addresses the escalating threat to queer rights being pushed through by conservative legislatures around the country.

Among other things, there are attempts to silence LGBTQ Americans and their allies with so-called "don't say gay" bills. There are multiple states banning trans-affirming health care, queer positive books, and even drag queens. The special looks into what's being done to stop this threat through interviews with activists and allies.

STORIES YOU'LL SEE:

Investigative reporter Dan Krauth will look into the anti-LGBTQ actions being taken around the country, speaking to longtime NYC activists

Kemberly Richardson will take us inside a Pride center on Staten Island - New York City's most conservative borough - where there's actually a thriving queer community

We profile Tony-nominated non-binary actor L. Harrison Ghee - who's currently bringing the house down on Broadway in Some Like It Hot

We profile a speech therapist on Long Island who's helping trans people find their true voice - to match their real identity

We profile a diverse, award-winning basketball program sponsored by the Brooklyn Community Pride Center

We take a haunting historical look at the AIDS burials on Hart Island - where thousands of AIDS patients were unceremoniously buried during the height of the AIDS crisis

We profile the historic Julius' Bar - NYC's oldest gay bar - which predates Stonewall for gay rights protests

The special will also include short bumps with interesting facts about LGBTQ history and recent events

We are your home for the NYC Pride March on Sunday, June 25. Watch the broadcast from noon until 3 p.m. on Channel 7 and anywhere you stream ABC7NY. And be sure to join us Saturday, June 24 at 7:00 p.m. for our special as we tell inspiring stories about pride.

