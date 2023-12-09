Pro-Palestinian protesters storm Brooklyn Bridge to demand ceasefire

LOWER MANHATTAN (WABC) -- As the bloodshed continues in Gaza, pro-Palestinian protesters are vowing to continue to make their voices heard, demanding a ceasefire.

Demonstrators stormed the Brooklyn Bridge on Saturday evening, some of them climbing up the bridge and temporarily shutting the Manhattan-bound side down - it was all part of the 'Flood Brooklyn for Palestine' protest.

Organizers accuse a number of local institutions of being complicit in what they say is an ongoing genocide in Gaza.

The protest comes a day after a ceasefire resolution before the UN failed. The resolution was supported by most of the Security Council and dozens of other nations - but the United States vetoed the resolution.

The UN Secretary-General warned of a historic and catastrophic humanitarian crisis in Gaza without a ceasefire - one of the main reasons pro-Palestinian protesters continue to march in New York City.

Protestors agree with the UN Secretary-General - saying the brutality perpetrated by Hamas on Israel on October 7 does not justify the collective punishment of the Palestinian people.

Eyewitness News spoke with some protesters about what the Israel ambassador to the UN said Friday about opposing ceasefire - saying Israel must eradicate Hamas for the safety of both Palestinians and Israelis.

Protestors say the climbing death toll of Palestinian civilians right now proves otherwise.

