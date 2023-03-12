1 killed in quadruple shooting near East Flatbush daycare

"Very upset. I have young kids and a grown son and it's very dangerous and it's broad daylight and it's not safe," one neighbor said. Anthony Carlo reports.

EAST FLATBUSH, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Police are working to uncover who pulled the trigger on four people near a Brooklyn daycare.

Officials say a gunman opened fire just before 2 p.m. Saturday near East 45th Street and Troy Avenue in East Flatbush.

A 27-year-old woman was shot in the stomach and a man was shot in the leg.

The third victim, Emmanuel Soray, was shot in his face. He later died at the hospital.

All three of the victims were found bleeding out near an apartment building.

Police say they eventually got word of a fourth victim, a 33-year-old woman who had been shot and somehow got all the way to a hospital in Elizabeth, New Jersey on her own.

The shooting was just steps away from a day care center. Police were seen investigating all Saturday afternoon and into Sunday morning.

For Vicky Byfield, the sight of blue lights and crime scene tape was just as frustrating as it was frightening.

"Very upset. I have young kids and a grown son and it's very dangerous and it's broad daylight and it's not safe. There's a daycare over there, a church behind us. It has to stop," Byfield said.

Police did not say whether the victims know each other or whether they were the intended targets. It is also unclear how many shooters police are looking for.

ALSO READ | Teens ransack Queens restaurant, causing estimated $20k in damage

----------

* More Brooklyn news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.