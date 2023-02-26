With severe brain swelling, a broken jaw, feeding and breathing tubes, Tauree Thompson remains in a coma - his siblings spent hours at his hospital bedside. Morgan Norwood has the exclusive.

Siblings fight for justice after brother in a coma after flung from roof of stolen car in Queens

RICHMOND HILL, Queens (WABC) -- With severe brain swelling, a broken jaw, feeding and breathing tubes, Taureé Thompson remains in a coma - his siblings spent hours at his hospital bedside.

"My brother may never come out of the coma, and he, he's sleeping - he's not responding to anything, and it's just devastating. He's 28 years old, just beginning to live his life," said Tedra Thompson Grant.

Taureé was picking up a Doordash order from the Taco Bell on Liberty Avenue in Richmond Hill when three teens tried to drive away in his Lexus. Taureé ran out and jumped on the roof. Moments later - the teen s slammed into a fire hydrant. The car flipped over, flinging Taureé to the ground.

"I saw it, and I felt like I was looking at something from a movie. Yeah, like someone on the top of the roof, and then you get flung across. I was shocked when I saw that," said Sharonn Thompson.

Surveillance video shows three teens climbing from the crashed car and running away - two of the suspects - both 15 years old, were later caught. A third suspect is still on the loose.

Taureé was an aspiring music artist who loved to bring others joy through singing. Now, his siblings are his voice and are fighting to give him justice.

ALSO READ | Mom, daughter among many Ukrainian refugees hoping to make living in New Jersey

----------

* More Queens news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.