Brazen Ozone Park car theft outside Taco Bell leaves Queens man in critical condition

Tauree Thompson left his car running outside of the Taco Bell on Liberty Avenue in Ozone Park before three suspects jumped in and tried to drive away. Darla Miles has the story.

OZONE PARK, Queens (WABC) -- A Queens man is clinging onto his life after fighting off a group of brazen car thieves Monday night.

28-year-old Tauree Thompson left his car running outside of the Taco Bell on Liberty Avenue in Ozone Park when three suspects jumped in and attempted to drive away.

Thompson did not go down without a fight, as a nearby home security camera captured him trying to hold onto his car before getting knocked off when the car hit a fire hydrant.

Thompson is currently at Jamaica Medical Center in critical condition, but he is expected to survive.

Two of the suspects, both 15 years old, were eventually caught and taken into custody with charges pending. Investigators are trying to determine if either one of them were behind the wheel during the theft.

A third suspect is still being sought.