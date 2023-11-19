4 hospitalized after car crashes into Urgent Care clinic in Queens; driver charged

LONG ISLAND CITY, Queens (WABC) -- Four people are recovering in the hospital after a car smashed into the corner of an Urgent Care clinic in Queens.

It happened just after 11 a.m. Saturday near the intersection of 48th Street and Greenpoint Avenue in Long Island City.

Police charged Mohammed Faruque, 38, the driver of the sedan, with four counts of reckless endangerment.

DOB inspectors say there was no significant damage to the structure of the building.

ALSO READ | Thousands of NYCHA apartments sit empty as wait continues for potential tenants

7 On Your Side Investigative reporter Dan Krauth found that there are big delays when it comes to the city turning around apartments to new tenants.

----------

* More Queens news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.