Teen hospitalized after being hit, dragged by car in Queens

FRESH MEADOWS, Queens (WABC) -- A teen escaped with just cuts and bruises after being hit and dragged by a car in Queens.
The 13-year-old was on a scooter Saturday afternoon on Horace Harding Expressway in Fresh Meadows.
A 90-year-old driver coming out of a parking lot collided with her. Police say the girl was dragged a short distance.
The teen is now hospitalized in stable condition.
The driver stayed at the scene. So far, no criminal charges have been filed.
