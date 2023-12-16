WATCH LIVE

Teen hospitalized after being hit, dragged by car in Queens

ByEyewitness News WABC logo
Saturday, December 16, 2023 10:27PM
FRESH MEADOWS, Queens (WABC) -- A teen escaped with just cuts and bruises after being hit and dragged by a car in Queens.

The 13-year-old was on a scooter Saturday afternoon on Horace Harding Expressway in Fresh Meadows.

A 90-year-old driver coming out of a parking lot collided with her. Police say the girl was dragged a short distance.

The teen is now hospitalized in stable condition.

The driver stayed at the scene. So far, no criminal charges have been filed.

