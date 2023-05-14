  • Watch Now
U-Haul driver facing charges following wild Queens police chase

By WABC logo
Sunday, May 14, 2023 8:54PM
JAMAICA, Queens (WABC) -- The driver of a U-Haul van faces a long list of charges following a wild police chase in Queens.

Officers say Tevon Johnson, 23, sped off after they pulled him over near JFK Airport on Saturday night.

They say Johnson wound up hitting a squad car and several other vehicles before ditching the van and trying to escape on foot.

He was taken into custody nearby.

There were no injuries.

