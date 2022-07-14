Average rent for Manhattan apartment soars above $5,000 a month in June

For the first time, the average rent for an apartment in Manhattan rose above $5,000 a month in June.
That's up nearly 30% from a year ago.
7 On Your Side Investigates: New York City eviction notices double, and help is running out
The average price for a three-bedroom apartment climbed to a staggering $9,469 a month.
That's more than $2,000 more than a year ago.
Meanwhile, the average price for a one-bedroom apartment is $4,278, up more than $800 than a year ago.
But how long will prices keep going up?
Experts say looking toward the fall and into next year, prices are more likely to level off than drop.
