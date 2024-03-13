2 thieves steal $220 worth of paper towels from Manhattan CVS store

UPPER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- Police are searching for a thief who stole more than $200 worth of paper towels from a store on the Upper East Side.

The incident was reported on Tuesday just after 10:30 p.m. at a CVS store at 1294 Lexington Ave.

Two people are suspected of stealing 10 packages of paper towels worth approximately $220 before running away.

The thieves ran into the East 116th Street and Lexington Avenue subway station where police caught one of the suspects.

Miguel Romero, 42, was charged with criminal possession of stolen property.

Police are still searching for the second suspect in the incident.

The theft came the same day that New York Gov. Kathy Hochul announced a $45 million anti-theft plan to assure merchants that Albany is not tone deaf to retail theft.

Within that proposed plan, $25 million will be dedicated to a retail theft unit within the state police, $15 million for district attorneys and $5 million to help businesses with security.

"The lawlessness, the chaos that is going on in our stores, in our communities, all over the State of New York, it must stop," said Gov. Hochul during a rally on Tuesday.

Hochul's $45 million anti-theft plan is proposed for next year's budget.

