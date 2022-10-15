  • Watch Now
NYC Sanitation Department hiring emergency snow laborers for winter season

ByEyewitness News via WABC logo
1 hour ago
The NYC Sanitation Department is now hiring emergency snow laborers for the winter season.

The per-diem workers are paid $17 an hour to remove snow and ice from bus stops, crosswalks, and fire hydrants.

If you work more than 40 hours in a week, pay goes up to $25-50 an hour.

Applicants must be at least 18, and vaccinated against covid.

You can register for an application appointment at nyc.gov/snow.

Copyright © 2022 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.