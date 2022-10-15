NYC Sanitation Department hiring emergency snow laborers for winter season

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- The New York City Sanitation Department is now hiring emergency snow laborers for the winter season.
The per-diem workers are paid $17 an hour to remove snow and ice from bus stops, crosswalks, and fire hydrants.
If you work more than 40 hours in a week, pay goes up to $25-50 an hour.
Applicants must be at least 18, and vaccinated against covid.
You can register for an application appointment at nyc.gov/snow.
