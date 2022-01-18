coronavirus new york city

Remote learning details for NYC schools expected today

Coronavirus update for NYC
By Eyewitness News
Remote learning details for NYC schools expected this morning

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- The COVID positivity rate for New York continues to drop, with about 13% reported for Sunday.

But even with the decrease in cases, attendance at New York City schools remains low, renewing calls for more remote options.

We are expecting new information this morning on the subject when Mayor Eric Adams holds a news conference at City Hall with Schools Chancellor David Banks.

The new administration has been under pressure to do something about the poor attendance numbers, which on Friday was just 75%.



Many families have been refusing to send their kids to school with omicron surging, even though health experts agree school is one of the safer places for children to be.

Mayor Adams will discuss how a temporary remote learning option might work.

But on Friday after touring a piano factory in Queens, Adams reiterated that schools are not closing.

"We are now speaking with the UFT on different methods on how we can make sure our children are educated in a very safe environment," he said. "But we are not closing our schools. I've been clear on that. I dont know how many times I can say that."

Today's announcement comes at a time when COVID cases are falling across the state, with hospitalizations - which are always a lagging indicator - now starting to plateau.

ALSO READ | Could the COVID-19 pandemic end soon? Here's what experts say about endemic phase


