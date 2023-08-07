Woman in critical condition after apparent shark bite at Rockaway Beach, police say

ROCKAWAY BEACH, Queens (WABC) -- A woman is in critical condition after she was bit in the leg by what appears to be a shark in Queens.
Police responded to Beach 59th Street and Rockaway Beach at just before 6 p.m. Monday.
The woman was transported to Jamaica Hospital. Her age is unknown.
The investigation is ongoing.
