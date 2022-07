3 people hurt in 2 Bronx shootings that appear linked, NYPD says

EMBED >More News Videos A 74-year-old innocent bystander was shot in a violent night across New York City.

CROTONA, Bronx (WABC) -- A woman and her 13-year-old daughter were shot inside a Bronx bodega just moments after a woman was shot walking her dog blocks away, in gunfire Sunday night that appears to be linked.The 46-year-old woman and her teenage daughter were shot when gunfire erupted outside the store on Southern Boulevard at around about 8:45 p.m.The shots were fired outside the store during a dispute, but went through the windows.The mother was grazed in the chest and the girl was shot in the hand.Both were taken to Jacobi Hospital, where they are expected to recover.Two men took off on bicycles and police were looking for them.Minutes earlier, a 22-year-old woman walking her dog on Bristow Street suddenly felt pain in her left leg and realized she had been shot.She was taken to St. Barnabas Hospital in stable condition.Detectives believe the gunfire is linked. No arrests have been made.The incidents came amid another violent night in New York City in which 14 people were shot, including one fatally in Harlem.----------Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.