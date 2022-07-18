3 people hurt in 2 Bronx shootings that appear linked, NYPD says

EMBED <>More Videos

Bronx shootings leave 3 wounded

CROTONA, Bronx (WABC) -- A woman and her 13-year-old daughter were shot inside a Bronx bodega just moments after a woman was shot walking her dog blocks away, in gunfire Sunday night that appears to be linked.

The 46-year-old woman and her teenage daughter were shot when gunfire erupted outside the store on Southern Boulevard at around about 8:45 p.m.

The shots were fired outside the store during a dispute, but went through the windows.

The mother was grazed in the chest and the girl was shot in the hand.

Both were taken to Jacobi Hospital, where they are expected to recover.

Two men took off on bicycles and police were looking for them.

Minutes earlier, a 22-year-old woman walking her dog on Bristow Street suddenly felt pain in her left leg and realized she had been shot.



She was taken to St. Barnabas Hospital in stable condition.

Detectives believe the gunfire is linked. No arrests have been made.

The incidents came amid another violent night in New York City in which 14 people were shot, including one fatally in Harlem.

ALSO READ: 74-year-old bystander shot in Brooklyn in violent night across city
EMBED More News Videos

A 74-year-old innocent bystander was shot in a violent night across New York City.



----------
* More Bronx news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new york citybronxcrimenypdshootingcrimestoppers
Copyright © 2022 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Firefighter seriously injured while responding to Manhattan accident
Indiana mall shooting leaves 3 dead, witness killed gunman, police say
AccuWeather Alert: Showers and storms
3 more monkeypox vaccination sites open in NYC
Sharks spotted off Rockaway Beach and Lido Beach hours apart
74-year-old innocent bystander shot in Brooklyn
Young girl killed in New Jersey house fire
Show More
15-year-old critical, 3 other teens injured in Newark shooting
Rising tide of COVID cases curbs Staten Island Ferry runs
5 wounded, 3 critically, in separate shootings in Yonkers
Uvalde report: 'Shortcomings and failures' before, during attack
Street renamed to honor Eric Garner 8 years after death
More TOP STORIES News