Off-duty officer shot in Brooklyn, police say

ByEyewitness News WABC logo
Sunday, February 5, 2023 3:07AM
EMBED <>More Videos

EAST NEW YORK, Brooklyn (WABC) -- An off-duty officer was shot in Brooklyn on Saturday, police say.

The shooting took place Saturday at 7 p.m. on Ruby Street in East New York.

The condition of the officer is currently unknown.

This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.

