Off-duty officer shot in Brooklyn, police say

EAST NEW YORK, Brooklyn (WABC) -- An off-duty officer was shot in Brooklyn on Saturday, police say.
The shooting took place Saturday at 7 p.m. on Ruby Street in East New York.
The condition of the officer is currently unknown.
This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.
