Mayor Adams sleeps on cot at Brooklyn Cruise Terminal to promote living space for migrants

RED HOOK, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Mayor Eric Adams went to extremes on Friday night to promote the city's new tent city for migrants.

Adams spent the night under the enclosure at the Brooklyn Cruise Terminal, sleeping on a cot. The mayor also played video games and laced up his sneakers on Saturday morning.

Adams pointed out that he picked the coldest night so far of 2023 to spend at the facility. He says that proves it is warm and welcoming.

"What we saw is what we have seen since the beginning of this crisis, individuals who are grateful to the greatest city in the world for providing them the opportunity to work towards the American Dream. I'd like to be clear that the facilities at the Brooklyn Cruise Terminal are providing the same services to asylum seekers as every other humanitarian relief center in the city, and the team at the terminal is giving new meaning to the words 'love thy neighbor," Adams said.

Recently, some of the migrants said they'd rather be on the sidewalk, in the cold and snow, than in a shelter in Brooklyn. However, the handful of men that were originally camped out in front of the Watson Hotel in Hell's Kitchen, were absent as the city moved in.

Some of the migrants and activists claimed that the conditions were uninhabitable at the Brooklyn Cruise Terminal. They said that it's cold and there aren't enough bathrooms, that it's isolated, and that they don't like the congregate setting.

