Attempted arrest turns into officer-involved shooting in Bronx

MELROSE, Bronx (WABC) -- An attempted arrest turned into an officer-involved shooting in the Bronx early Sunday morning

The shooting started just after midnight on Elton Avenue in the Melrose section.

Police say they initially observed two men spray painting graffiti and made a stop at 153rd and Third Avenue.

The men then got in the car and tried to flee when officers pulled them over and they took off on foot, authorities said.

Officers gave chase and caught up with one of the men when there was a struggle and they say the man pulled a semi-automatic hand gun on the officers and began firing.

There was an exchange of gunfire as the officers fired back, hitting the gun and the suspect multiple times.

Police have not released the name of the suspect at this time.

He remains at Lincoln Hospital in critical condition.

The NYPD is currently investigating the shooting.

MORE NEWS: Video shows gas station holdup that ended in gunfire in Bronx
EMBED More News Videos

Police are searching for the suspects behind a robbery and shooting at a gas station in the Bronx.



----------
* More Bronx news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
*Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
melrosebronxnew york citypolice involved shootingnypdpolice shootingofficer involved shootingshooting
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
New evidence in Malcolm X assassination points to possible conspiracy
3 dead, 2 injured in shooting at Louisiana gun store
Popular Chinatown restaurant closing dining room due to loss of business
Hang glider rescued from tree in Ulster County
Why Central Park ice rinks will be closing early this season
Giant debris falls off plane, lands in Colorado yard
Trump to speak at CPAC in 1st appearance since leaving office
Show More
Cuomo: Virus positivity rate in NY lowest since Thanksgiving
Entire Calif. school board resigns after hot mic comments
Inside 'The Historymakers' African American video oral history archive
NYC has fewer than 1,000 first doses of COVID-19 vaccine
Rally held in NYC after uptick of crimes against Asians
More TOP STORIES News