Attempted arrest turns into officer-involved shooting in Bronx

Police are searching for the suspects behind a robbery and shooting at a gas station in the Bronx.

MELROSE, Bronx (WABC) -- An attempted arrest turned into an officer-involved shooting in the Bronx early Sunday morningThe shooting started just after midnight on Elton Avenue in the Melrose section.Police say they initially observed two men spray painting graffiti and made a stop at 153rd and Third Avenue.The men then got in the car and tried to flee when officers pulled them over and they took off on foot, authorities said.Officers gave chase and caught up with one of the men when there was a struggle and they say the man pulled a semi-automatic hand gun on the officers and began firing.There was an exchange of gunfire as the officers fired back, hitting the gun and the suspect multiple times.Police have not released the name of the suspect at this time.He remains at Lincoln Hospital in critical condition.The NYPD is currently investigating the shooting.----------