Mother walking with 2 young children shot in Queens

FAR ROCKAWAY, Queens (WABC) -- A mother walking out with her two young children was shot on Friday in Queens.

It happened on 15-02 Mott Ave. in Far Rockaway just before 7 p.m.

The 28-year-old mother was with her five-year-old and was pushing her two-year-old in a stroller. The gunshot hit the mom in the chest. Another shot hit a man in the arm.

Police the suspects pulled up in black Acura MDX and started shooting.



Medics rushed both victims to the hospital in stable condition.

