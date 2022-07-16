Mother walking with 2 young children shot in Queens

It happened on 15-02 Mott Ave. in Far Rockaway just before 7 p.m.
The 28-year-old mother was with her five-year-old and was pushing her two-year-old in a stroller. The gunshot hit the mom in the chest. Another shot hit a man in the arm.
Police the suspects pulled up in black Acura MDX and started shooting.
Medics rushed both victims to the hospital in stable condition.
