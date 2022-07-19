2 teenagers shot, 1 wounded in head, in East Harlem; police searching for gunman

By Eyewitness News
2 teens shot in East Harlem; police searching for gunman

HARLEM, Manhattan (WABC) -- Police are searching for a gunman after two teenagers were found shot in East Harlem Tuesday afternoon.

The incident happened around 4:20 p.m. at 112 East 128th Street.

Authorities say a 14-year-old was shot in the head and a 15-year-old was shot in the leg.

One of the victims were found inside a building at the location.

Both victims were rushed to Harlem Hospital.


The teen that was shot in the head is in critical condition.

Police say the suspect was wearing a grey sweatshirt and blue jeans.

He fled west on East 128th Street.

This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

