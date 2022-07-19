2 teenagers shot, 1 wounded in head, in East Harlem; police searching for gunman

The incident happened around 4:20 p.m. at 112 East 128th Street.
Authorities say a 14-year-old was shot in the head and a 15-year-old was shot in the leg.
One of the victims were found inside a building at the location.
Both victims were rushed to Harlem Hospital.
The teen that was shot in the head is in critical condition.
Police say the suspect was wearing a grey sweatshirt and blue jeans.
He fled west on East 128th Street.
This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
