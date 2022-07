2 teenagers shot, 1 wounded in head, in East Harlem; police searching for gunman

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

HARLEM, Manhattan (WABC) -- Police are searching for a gunman after two teenagers were found shot in East Harlem Tuesday afternoon.The incident happened around 4:20 p.m. at 112 East 128th Street.Authorities say a 14-year-old was shot in the head and a 15-year-old was shot in the leg.One of the victims were found inside a building at the location.Both victims were rushed to Harlem Hospital.The teen that was shot in the head is in critical condition.Police say the suspect was wearing a grey sweatshirt and blue jeans.He fled west on East 128th Street.----------Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.