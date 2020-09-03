New York City shootings: NYPD investigates 3 killings in 3 hours

The NYPD says there were three deadly shootings in less than three hours Wednesday night into Thursday.
One was outside a funeral home in Washington Heights.
There was also a fatal shooting at the Amsterdam Houses on Manhattan's Upper West Side.
And a third shooting left one person dead in Flatbush, Brooklyn.
There have been no arrests in any of these cases.
