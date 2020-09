New York City shootings: NYPD investigates 3 killings in 3 hours

EMBED >More News Videos Police are searching for a suspect after a man was fatally shot on the Upper West Side Wednesday night.

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- It was another night of violence in New York City.The NYPD says there were three deadly shootings in less than three hours Wednesday night into Thursday.One was outside a funeral home in Washington Heights.There was also a fatal shooting at the Amsterdam Houses on Manhattan's Upper West Side And a third shooting left one person dead in Flatbush, Brooklyn.There have been no arrests in any of these cases.----------